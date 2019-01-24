100 percent clean energy is attainable

The Thurston League of Women Voters supports clean energy. We support SB5116/HB1211 which limits and eventually eliminates use of electricity generated by fossil fuels by 2045.
The purpose of the 100 Percent Clean legislation is to transition our electricity grid entirely to clean and renewable resources. Currently, approximately 25 percent of the electricity consumed in Washington state is from coal and natural gas. The current version of the bill (SB 5116/HB 1211) includes the following key points:
1) No coal in Washington State’s energy grid by 2025,
2) 2030 and 2040 interim emissions benchmarks that ensure new investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and demand response, and
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
3) 100 percent clean energy by 2045.
The policy towards 100 Percent Clean is intended to build on our current use of hydroelectricity. The current version of the bill defines “clean” as renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The overall frame of clean also includes energy efficiency. In the bill, the definition of clean is encompassed in two different parts of the definition section: a. renewable resource, which includes wind, solar, existing hydro, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas and other resources, and b. non-emitting electric generation, which covers other generating sources that do not emit greenhouse gas emissions. This definition explicitly includes distributed resources and efficiency. The result is designed to reduce forest fires, floods, and hurricanes. California and Hawaii have already passed similar legislation.
Please voice your support for this clean energy legislation for the benefit of everyone.
(Herndon is president of the Thurston League of Women Voters)
Comments