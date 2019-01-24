An alternate view of homeless causes and solutions

I feel compelled to offer an alternative view of the causes and solutions of homelessness.
As a retired social worker, I worked for over 30 years with persons who were unsheltered and had serious and persistent mental health and substance use disorders. Many were not sheltered or went in and out of homelessness because they could not afford their housing. How would it be for you to spend 60 to 70 percent of your income on housing? It is true that having serious health issues not only shortens your life but puts you in economic insecurity. Average rents in Olympia run about $911 dollars, an SSI check is about $750. How would you make it? How would you deal with symptoms of trauma and terror as a wounded veteran or survivor of abuse with no help?
Previous authors offer the blame and shame argument, which serves to blame the victim and lets themselves off the hook. Okay, so now that you have established blame, what next? The magnet theory is a myth, most studies suggest that up to 80 percent of people live somewhere because they have family or move for a job, just like anyone. So “these people” are brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and sons and daughters of people living in our community. Join me at the camp on Monday nights and meet them, maybe offer some help. Without fail, I have met wonderful, kind people, just like family.
