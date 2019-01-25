D.C. youth confrontation misrepresented

Being a Cowlitz Indian and a MAGA hat wearer, I found the initial story portraying the Catholic youth as racists painful and embarrassing.
But as details later emerged revealing that the teens were the targets of racist taunts from “Black Hebrew Israelites” and responded with silent prayers and smiles when confronted by Native American activist Nathan Phillips, I could only shake my head.
A lot of progressive celebrities expressed their disgust for the teens on Twitter. Some of them are wealthy and powerful and privileged. Will they apologize to the teens they slandered? I doubt it. Hate is their currency, lies the means by which they spend it.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments