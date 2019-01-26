Olympia is getting hard to live in nowadays

Olympia is getting pretty hard to live in anymore; the cost of living is so high, some of its taxes and I don’t know what else have driven the price of room and board nearly out of reach. Drug addicts seem to have more rights to downtown than taxpayers, and the businesses that make up Olympia.
We are losing gun rights even faster than the right to wander around downtown safely.
Tent city is bigger and more disorganized downtown than any tent city I’ve been in at a Grateful Dead concert — no sanitation, no boundaries observed nor respected by some of those same homeless that are living on those businesses customers parking areas that they’re camping on, preventing any customers from approaching because they’re there!
I see chain link fencing around many establishments and am told that its required now because some of the homeless are stealing everything that isn’t fenced in. Panhandling incessantly by drug addicts downtown so they can buy their heroin and inject it at the state owned and operated “safe injection zones”! What have the Democrat majority done to my once green and beautiful state?!
I’m a mid-50-year-old graduate from North Thurston High School, a Navy veteran and longtime stoner who wised up and quit drugs before I was 30 because I could read the writing on the wall by then and got clean. It wasn’t easy but I did it. I’m getting pretty disgusted with the way things being run around here.
