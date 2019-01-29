First ‘tantrum’ leads to more, bigger ones

For those of us fortunate enough to have been blessed with children, congratulations on making it through those young and formative years. Most parents have at one time or another been faced with the infamous “temper tantrum.” This behavior seems to be a rite of passage for children. My family was two for two!. As with most of you, I survived it, and so did the kids, but it required a firm stance. The ending is based on how we as parents handle it.
Not often do we see an adult use a temper tantrum to try and get his/her way. However, along with other disgraceful and insulting behaviors of the supposed leader of the free world, President Trump has chosen the equivalent of a tantrum to get his way. For those of you who let that first tantrum go with your kids, you were soon faced with tantrum number two. This is a difficult time for so many Americans. However, relenting to a 72-year-old man who stomps his foot, crosses his arms and says “My Way; My Wall” will lead to that second tantrum which is much more difficult to solve.
Our Constitutional system of checks and balance for lawmaking is not designed for executive branch temper tantrums that lead to a financial crisis for hundreds of thousands of our neighbors. Oh, and by the way, if he can refer to congressional leaders as “Chuck and Nancy,” shouldn’t they also be on a first name basis with “Donald.”
