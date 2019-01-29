Letters to the Editor

Use brewery for new courthouse

By Lawrence M Jacobson Olympia

Building a new courthouse downtown would be very expensive. Why not buy or condemn the old brewery to use as all or part of a courthouse expansion?

The model is the Corps of Engineers building in south Seattle. It used to be a Ford assembly plant. Some the old hardware has been integrated into a creative building plan. Leftover space could be developed for shops, restaurants, and court-related business.

I’d also keep using the existing courthouse.

