Use brewery for new courthouse

Building a new courthouse downtown would be very expensive. Why not buy or condemn the old brewery to use as all or part of a courthouse expansion?
The model is the Corps of Engineers building in south Seattle. It used to be a Ford assembly plant. Some the old hardware has been integrated into a creative building plan. Leftover space could be developed for shops, restaurants, and court-related business.
I’d also keep using the existing courthouse.
Comments