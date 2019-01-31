Support Tanglewilde parks and pool levy

By now, Tanglewilde residents should have received a ballot for the Tanglewilde Neighborhood Park Levy. The Tanglewilde Park district is a unique and important treasure. The levy supports the two parks in the Tanglewilde neighborhood as well as Tanglewilde pool, Thurston County’s only public outdoor swimming pool.
Without the support of the levy, these three intrinsic facilities cannot be maintained. The Tanglewilde neighborhood was built with the vision of creating community for its neighbors. Hundreds of children have swung on park swings or shot hoops on the basketball court over the years. Many more have learned to swim at the heated pool and dozens of them have gone on to hold summer jobs as lifeguards.
The youth of Tanglewilde and Thurston County deserve well-cared-for recreation opportunities. Vote yes for the Tanglewilde levy by Feb. 12. Thank you.
