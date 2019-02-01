Illusions of grandeur Trump’s game

My first trip to New York, I observed a sidewalk card shark dazzle onlookers with tricks while his cronies behind the unsuspecting crowd tried to pick pockets. That about sums up the White House now; trusting fans of Trump’s base believed in his regressive Make America Great Again theme. They in good faith thought tax savings would ensue long term, jobs would come back, and he was their champion.
But like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, they weren’t supposed to look behind the curtain to see this:
Pledges that “Mexico will fund that wall, trust me” (until they wouldn’t);
Coal will come back (nope, but silica-induced black lung cases have spiked due to gutted mining safety enforcement);
Farmers and auto workers will prosper (no; tariff wars are killing them);
Wwe’ll be safer (unpaid TSA, Air Controllers, Coast Guard, food inspectors; shunning NATO & our allies. Safer?).
Note the assaults on all unions and public education. ‘Swamp’ drained of sycophant Cabinet billionaires yet?
Trump stopped the US delegation to the World Economic Forum, saying “Can’t afford it during shutdown,” but let his wife fly on a military plane to his resort at our expense same day.
Lower taxes? Not for his fans, but yes permanently for corporations. How’s ‘Trumponomics’ working for 90 percent of us? Answer’s behind that curtain, and the Wizard isn’t one, he’s the card shark; watch your wallets.
“Tell a big enough lie often enough, it will be believed,” said Hitler. Trump’s bedtime reader was a collection of Hitler speeches. Coincidence? Nah.
