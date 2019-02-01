Vote yes on Yelm school bond

As a business owner in Yelm, I am a supporter of the school bond and will be voting “yes” in favor of it.
We have a responsibility and an obligation as a community to ensure all children get the very best chance to succeed and reach for their goals. Student success and competitiveness along with a prosperous and thriving community starts with safe, quality schools.
We are all aware it is difficult to vote for any tax issue in tough economic times. However, it is extremely important to plan for the future of our children. These are the same children who will become important members in our community and our leaders in the not-too-distant future. They need and deserve safe, quality schools to learn and achieve in.
For that reason, I support the bond proposal and urge you to also vote “yes” on our school bond.
