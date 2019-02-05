Take a stand against possible future shutdown

We need to thank the air traffic controllers and the Association of Flight Attendants for ending the government shutdown.
If President Trump shuts down the government again on Feb. 15, my suggestion is that on Feb. 16, a Saturday, every one of us goes into the streets at noon, takes out our keys, and shakes them for 15 minutes.
When I was in Prague, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the people of Prague did this for 15 minutes. It was a powerful and effective notice to the government that people will not put up with a leadership intent on misusing government institutions and abusing its citizens and workers.
We can’t leave it to our public servants to stand up to this challenge by themselves. We need to show up in order to tell both Congress and the President we’re in this fight too.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Comments