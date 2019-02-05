Senator Murray steps up on budget shutdown

Senator Murray has stepped up to end the shutdown.
She did her level best “to think creatively” to figure out a way to end the longest Federal Government shutdown on record. No fault of hers that debacle caused 800,000 federal workers to miss two paychecks — nor can we blame her for the many more costs and nearly innumerable victims we will long be counting.
Too much was at stake to end the deal by giving way to stupid! Murray was spot on in denouncing Trump for issuing his $5.7 billion “Border Wall” ultimatum so late in the bipartisan budget writing process!
Her judgment that condoning such brinksmanship would set “terribly bad precedent” is unassailable. Succumbing to such a threat would undoubtedly have handicapped future Congresses, and poisoned all potential deals with future chief executives — regardless of party!
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Trade offs were made! Bipartisan efforts she helped lead had held promise to lift the US above the political quagmire. Good policy makers from both parties had made a plan that would have moved our nation forward. In the end, Sen. Murray should be praised for her statecraft. We all should be proud of our Senator for standing up for a fundamental principle: one must never negotiate with a terrorist!
Thank you Sen. Murray for standing up for the democracy I have always loved. Long may our principles live!
Comments