Is there a desire to eliminate the fish crisis?

The number of returning salmon does not appear to be increasing.
Several species of fish including Chinook salmon have been declared as endangered and given limited protection. Huge sums of money have been allocated in attempt to increase the populations of these species. Not a single salmon has been found in one completed multi-million-dollar salmon restoration project near Snohomish. Justification of these failed fish habitat projects are now referred to as bug habitat enhancement (and we all know that fish need bugs).
As flood events erode, block or silt-in productive fish waterways, it is considered as a natural event. Efforts to restore, stop or prevent erosion, or remove debris to enhance fish passage is discouraged and frequently prohibited by regulatory agencies. The only concern the state has is that at least one pair of spawning salmon gain access and maintain it as a viable waterway. The prevented return of additional salmon and the majority loss of the hatched salmon fry population are of no concern because that is nature’s way.
The crises will continue as long as the fish population remains low. This will authorize continued spending absurd amounts of money, removing infrastructures, taking property rights, and imposing additional regulations.
If the fish populations increase substantially, the crisis will subside or cease, and the money for bug and fish habitat restoration will no longer be available. This may account for the low salmon numbers that are allowed to return to spawn each year.
(Bartelheimer is president of the Snohomish County Farm Bureau)
