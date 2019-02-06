Fear mongering against Clean Energy bill

There will be huge price shocks. There could be rolling brown-outs. Sound familiar? This is what we were told by the utility companies in 2006 when “Washington’s Energy Independence Act” I-937 was on the ballot. Despite their scare tactics the initiative passed. Today, we enjoy among the lowest cost energy in the country, and all our cell phones still get charged.
Fast forward to today. Last week I sat in hearing rooms at the Capitol Building in Olympia and listened to the same scare-mongering script from utility reps trying to kill or weaken the 100 Percent Clean Energy bill. The true risk is not passing a strong bill that sets a pathway to 100 percent clean energy and holds energy companies accountable. Let’s get it done.
