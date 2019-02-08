Good for Denny Heck for voting against the wall

I am writing today as one of U.S. Rep. Denny Heck’s constituents, to thank him for standing strong and united on not funding President Donald Trump’s border wall. Because Donald Trump has been difficult to work with, because he lacks real knowledge about how to create quality legislation, and because many of his decisions seem to be made on a whim, or with limited insight and understanding, I urge Congress to pass an Automatic Continuing Resolution Bill that would take our federal workers off the bargaining table, and offer those who serve our government and our citizens protection from shutdown and hostage-taking actions.
