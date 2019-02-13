Fight for social and environmental justice: Stop the LNG plant

People of conscience in the Tacoma area must speak out against the proposed LNG terminal. The facility would be built in immediate proximity to the Puyallup Tribe reservation in violation of the Medicine Creek Treaty. Additionally, the “blast zone” of the plant encompasses other residential areas as well as the Northwest Detention Center; NWDC has effectively no plan to protect the people unjustly detained there if the LNG facility combusts. The health and safety risks associated with the LNG plant will disproportionately impact communities who already face injustice every day. This is a violent project that puts profits over people.
The city of Tacoma should conduct a more comprehensive environmental review of the LNG plant and its true impact on our communities. Furthermore, I urge the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency to take to heart the public comments they’ve received; PSCAA should start their review over and reevaluate the public health impacts of this project.
