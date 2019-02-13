PSE is playing with our lives

Puget Sound Energy’s parent company, Macquarie, over in Australia, is building a compressed natural gas plant on the Tacoma tide flats. Unbelievable PSE is willing to construct something as dangerous as this CNG plant and storage tank in a location that if ever to explode, will level the entire downtown Tacoma along with anywhere else within its mile-plus blast zone. Unbelievable they are raising our electric rates to pay for this bomb. And even more unbelievable in these times of clear runaway climate change that they’ll be piping in natural gas extracted from the ground using Canada’s environmentally disastrous fracking.
