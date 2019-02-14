Details of homeless provides realistic look

Thanks go to Burt Sarver, Chairman of the HUMI board, for his very important and informative letter (Help Support Efforts For Family Support Center-February 7, 2019). It is shocking to realize the average age of a homeless person in America is 9 years old.
For those drawn to help, I would like to also point out that the North Thurston Education Foundation provides funds to homeless students enrolled in the North Thurston School District via Student Assistance Grants. Support given to this fund covers student items ranging from classroom help, to shoes and coats, to athletic fees, to instrument rentals, to AP exam fees, and more. Please visit the North Thurston Education Foundation website and consider donating to this excellent organization. The more than 1000 homeless students in North Thurston Public Schools will thank you.
