Kudos to the U.S. Post Office

During the recent February snow storm I was pleased and surprised to receive mail daily. I live in the Indian Summer community, and my postal person went above and beyond to get my mail to me. After the second round of snow, I was standing by my garage trying to figure out how to get to the mailbox when I saw the mail truck. He saw me, got out of the truck, and brought my mail to me at my garage.
I wish I knew his name to give him a proper “thank you,” but just know your kindness was greatly appreciated!
