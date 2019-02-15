Obeying laws seems to be arbitrary

Here is the irony of your editorial: Sheriffs can’t ignore the new gun law, really? But it’s OK for the state of Washington to ignore any federal laws they choose to? What’s the difference?
Our current state attorney general has said it’s OK to ignore laws he doesn’t like. So why isn’t it OK for sheriffs to ignore laws they don’t like? And in the city of Olympia, it’s OK for law enforcement officers to ignore people defecating in the street, but homeowners can’t do that, and it’s a real big deal if a business pours waste into a storm drain. So, it looks like people with authority are ignoring all kinds of laws already, aren’t they?
