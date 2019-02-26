Thankful for the kindness of strangers

I ventured out Monday afternoon, Feb. 11, to the Safeway in west Olympia. The slushy snow slowed all in the parking lot except one. He was driving a Monster Truck. Huge tires and an elevated grill barreled toward me, threatening to slide into the passenger side of my car. I stretched my hand out in a stop motion — “slow down!” Our eyes locked. He flashed two middle fingers, mouthing an expletive before skidding to a stop just inches away.
I found a parking space. He did too. Monster Truck guy swaggered toward me, screaming expletives over and over. Apparently he saw the bumper stickers.
Then he noticed, as did I, a gentleman nearby calmly punching away on his cell phone looking directly at the Monster Truck license plate.
Monster Truck guy stomped off still muttering his hate.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The gentleman escorted me into Safeway, told me he had taken photos, and was willing to call 911.
While shopping, a woman came up to me and asked if I was all right. She too had seen the exchange and had also recorded it.
The kindness of strangers prevented a very scary young man from doing harm. I’m convinced he would have waited for me to exit the store before following me, had he not seen the true concern of on-lookers willing to intervene — recording his words, actions, and his vehicle.
Thank you, kind strangers.
Comments