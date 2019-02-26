It’s Trump versus Democracy

I no longer think people claiming Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy are just being hysterical. By declaring a “national emergency” and diverting tax dollars from Congressionally approved projects to a project Congress explicitly declined to fund, he is violating the U.S. Constitution.
The Constitution says, “The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States.... “ The Constitution does not allow the President to spend money without Congressional approval unless there is a serious national emergency. There is no “emergency.” The number of illegal immigrants from Mexico has been declining since the year 2000 and is now the lowest in decades. The massive amounts of illegal drugs poisoning our citizens are smuggled in via trucks, boats and airplanes through legal ports of entry, not hidden in the pockets of people traipsing across the desert.
If a President is allowed to violate the Constitution like this, what stops him from doing anything else that strikes his fancy? Now that Trump has thumbed his nose at Congress and the Constitution, don’t be surprised if future Democratic Presidents declare national emergencies to address the epidemic of mass shootings, discrimination against LGBTQ people, and restrictions against abortion. Republicans in Congress will have no one to blame but themselves for being spineless in the face of the many insults and provocations from our “Republican” president.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Comments