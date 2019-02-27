Gun control didn’t make a difference in Aurora

Aurora, a suburb of Chicago, is a city in DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties in the state of Illinois. It is an outer suburb of Chicago and the second most populous city in the state, and the 114th most populous city in the country. It also has very strict gun control ordinances. The man that did the Feb. 15 mass shooting there was a convicted felon. He had been arrested six times, all violent offenses — the last in 2017! So once again, guns were not kept out of the hands of felons by strict gun control measures.
This man never should have been issue3d 266
a gun license, yet he purchased it from a gun shop. The felony conviction was only picked up when he was fingerprinted for a concealed carry permit. He was ordered to turn in his gun by the Aurora Police Department and never complied. Once again, a good guy (a police officer) with a gun had to stop a bad guy with a gun.
Let’s put more guns in the hands of good guys (like you and me) and stop the flow of guns into the hands of bad guys (convicted felons) - who pay no attention to gun regulations in the first place! I carry for just one reason: to protect myself and family from bad guys with bad intent. You can call it an “Old West” mentality if you want - but I and mine will still be standing when the gunsmoke clears. I hope yours will also.
