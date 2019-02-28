The reincarnation of Jim Crow

You would think we’ve done away with Jim Crow in 2019, but for far too many segregation and degradation are a reality. As we know, Jim Crow laws are rooted in bigotry, hate, and racism. During the Jim Crow era, it was common to see “Whites Only," which can be interpreted as only they are deemed worthy of access.
Some of our voting regulations mimic Jim Crow practices. Individuals who are in Department of Correction’s community custody (i.e. parole), are prohibited to vote. Though they served their time, parolees are imprisoned by a system that strips their humanity and reminds them that they are perceived as less than; unworthy of access.
The comparison between Jim Crow laws and some of Washington state’s voting policies force one to question the current power system and note the lack of structural power changes within our state government. We must ask ourselves, why are we not changing policies that promote degradation?
We need to recover the lack of unity between all communities. We need to rethink current societal structures, which resemble the minds of the American ideology of individualism and the power imbalance between groups of people. There is an urgent need to change this mindset.
Not in three years, but now. Now, is the time to step up and be a part of the solution. Currently, Senate Bill 5076 is in legislation, which will reinstate voting rights for individuals on parole. Let’s put an end to the incessant cycle of discrimination.
