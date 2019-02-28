Letters to the Editor

Expanding dual language programs helps everyone

By Robin Vazquez Lacey

February 28, 2019 05:05 PM

I’m not what people expect when they hear the last name “Vazquez.” I’m the butt of jokes about 1,000 spf sunscreen in the summer, which I like to use as timely reminders to reapply. My husband and I are both native English speakers. This may be useful context as I urge readers to voice their support for Senate Bill 5070 (“Bilingual Educators”), and House Bill 1322 (“Concerning dual language learning in early learning and K-12 education”).

These two bills encourage teachers to attain a dual language teaching certificate, and make the statewide dual language grant program permanent. HB 1322 also creates a structure for supporting dual language programs in state funded preschools. These kinds of programs build English language proficiency for non-native speakers while also teaching native English speakers a second language.

Research shows this is the best way for English language learners to close the achievement gap, and that this is one of the best ways to teach a second language also!

I’m selfish. want my pigment-challenged kids to have the opportunity to learn in a dual language program here in Thurston County because of the incredible things that bilingualism does for the young brain. But I also want the children of my neighbors to have access to all the same opportunities that my kids do, regardless of their status as English-language learners when they start school. Supporting these bills to boost dual language instruction and programs will produce better outcomes for all our kids.

