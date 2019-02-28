Expanding dual language programs helps everyone

I’m not what people expect when they hear the last name “Vazquez.” I’m the butt of jokes about 1,000 spf sunscreen in the summer, which I like to use as timely reminders to reapply. My husband and I are both native English speakers. This may be useful context as I urge readers to voice their support for Senate Bill 5070 (“Bilingual Educators”), and House Bill 1322 (“Concerning dual language learning in early learning and K-12 education”).
These two bills encourage teachers to attain a dual language teaching certificate, and make the statewide dual language grant program permanent. HB 1322 also creates a structure for supporting dual language programs in state funded preschools. These kinds of programs build English language proficiency for non-native speakers while also teaching native English speakers a second language.
Research shows this is the best way for English language learners to close the achievement gap, and that this is one of the best ways to teach a second language also!
I’m selfish. want my pigment-challenged kids to have the opportunity to learn in a dual language program here in Thurston County because of the incredible things that bilingualism does for the young brain. But I also want the children of my neighbors to have access to all the same opportunities that my kids do, regardless of their status as English-language learners when they start school. Supporting these bills to boost dual language instruction and programs will produce better outcomes for all our kids.
