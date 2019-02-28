Removal of comic strip over-reaction

We think your removal of the comic strip Non Sequitur was uncalled for. While the comic should not have used the foul language it did, this does not warrant removal of the strip, especially since such language is heard daily on TV shows and music.
Moreover, to replace that comic strip with something as antiquated as “Nancy” is ridiculous. There are so many wonderful, insightful comic strips to substitute. At best, the paper could simply omit that space and make it possible for the other comics to be enlarged and easier to read!
Comments