Letters to the Editor for March 6

What’s George Will’s plan?
George Will’s column on the Green New Deal (GND) ridicules the GND proposal and accuses its supporters of flamboyant posturing and ludicrous advocacy. He reminds us that “Exxon Mobil plans to produce 25 percent more oil and gas in 2025 than in 2017,” lest we succumb to any such nonsense.
Funny thing about Will’s piece though: He forgot to share his proposal for dealing with the atmospheric carbon that threatens human civilization, if not life itself.
For most of my adult life — 60 plus years — I’ve been hearing that we have only a few decades to lower the carbon footprint before irreversible changes doom humanity and most other species; as science has grown more exact and shown an ever more dire picture, the window for meaningful action has constricted, while corporate deniers have spent lavishly to disinform the public.
Perhaps we’ve already crossed that threshold of irreversible and catastrophic change; but perhaps not, and it’s never going to be any earlier than it is right now.
Human behavior is hard to change, and GND proponents are well aware that laws and policies to effect meaningful change will require a herculean effort. On the other hand, the Earth’s atmosphere doesn’t respond to governmental laws and policies. If human activities make it unfit to support human society, we are toast.
Are those who condemn GND as unrealistic content to tell young folks there’s no future for them? If not, what would they recommend?
There is no Planet B.
Utilities should be thanked
The Feb. 17 front page article in The Olympian headlined “Residents frustrated when power fails” has me frustrated with residents. This is the Northwest where storms, of any nature, can certainly cause power outages. We have lived off Cooper Point Road for 38 years and have endured numerous power outages.
Despite inclement weather, and potential dangerous conditions, PSE linemen and crews do the best they can, and as rapidly as they can, to restore service. During this recent storm, we had two outages for a combined total of 65 hours. We did receive text updates on a regular basis and I thank PSE for providing this, and restoring service. Never once did I call because I knew they were aware.
Another utility that deserves a thank you is Butler’s Cove Refuse. Because of road conditions we had not had garbage pickup for two weeks. Once the roads improved, on a non-scheduled day at no charge, they picked up our garbage, and I thank you.
While we all prefer no power outages. I think we all need to step back and thank PSE; their linemen and crews; Butler’s Cove and their employees, for all their work and dedication to their customers. By the way, our water comes from a well so no power, no water. We do have a wood stove insert which keeps the chill off and I can cook on. We do not own a generator, yet we survive.
Snow laden sidewalks and people with disabilities
The recent snow caused chaos everywhere and I realize government and businesses were overwhelmed with clean-up. My means of transportation is a power chair and I’m still housebound due to the snow and downed branches that have yet to be removed.
Where parking lots were plowed, the snow dumped on sidewalks and the sidewalk cutouts that allow wheelchair access were blocked. I can’t even cross main streets due to this blockage and it’s been days since the last snowflake. It’s very frustrating and a huge slap in the face to all who are handicapped and to those who walk and bike to their destinations. Our government and businesses need to see the big picture and I hope no one gets hurt and files a lawsuit. Please clear sidewalks and curb cutouts!
