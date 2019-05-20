Letters to the editor for May 22

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Olympia and Lacey are dying, too

In the five years my husband and I have lived in this area, we have watched Lacey and Olympia follow in Seattle’s footsteps as poster children for the ravages the drug epidemic is wreaking on our communities.

The litter and dumping that now are pervasive on our roadsides, the drug-addicted homeless population that is growing exponentially, the rising number of break-ins in my zip code are all symptoms.

I, and most people I talk to, no longer feel safe going into downtown Olympia. I no longer patronize the businesses and restaurants there. Nearly every time I drive through on State or Fourth, I see multiple people who are high and displaying erratic behavior.

I no longer feel safe riding the bike trails as I’ve encountered the same there. Many locations in Lacey are becoming inundated, too.

Today it all came to a head when I got out of my car at the grocery store and discovered a corpse in the car next to mine. He died from an overdose.

Enough is enough! We need to take off the kid gloves and start treating this as the drug crisis it is.

Is Port of Olympia penny wise and pound foolish?

The Olympian (May 17) carried a front page story and photo of two vessels concerning an $8,000 dockage fee on one of the vessels, a moored ferry. The port’s concern was voiced by its marine terminal director: “At the end of the day, we are responsible to taxpayers and can’t give away public money.”

The other vessel in the photo was a log export ship. Log exports are the principal business at the port terminal. This business results in an annual loss of over $2 million, which then must be subsidized by the ever-increasing tax levy. Concern was expressed by the port about a possible $8,000 loss while never a word of concern is made about its multi-million-dollar loss picked up by the taxpayers. Penny-wise; pound-foolish?

According to the Thurston County tax assessor’s records, the Port of Olympia had an increase of 26.95 percent in tax levy for the period 2016-19 compared to an average of 14.07 percent for other districts. At a time when schools such as Olympia High are facing teacher cuts, are we, as taxpayers, wise or foolish in providing an endless subsidy to wealthy commercial interests?