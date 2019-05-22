Letters to the editor for May 24

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Reparations for slavery? We should pay for privilege

In response to the letter asking the important question as to why Americans whose ancestors were not involved in slavery should pay into reparations to descendants of slaves, this is how I think about this issue:

My grandparents emigrated to the U.S. in the early part of the 20th century to avoid being killed in their native countries. Therefore, I, too, have no direct responsibility for slavery. However, as a white woman, I reap the benefits for all the laws, traditions, institutions, and culture that emerged from the first 500 years of white people setting foot on this continent.

As far as I understand it, the U.S. is a country of immigrants but the only immigrants that were brought here by force were Africans who were captured, shipped from their homeland, and used as slaves to create wealth for the white immigrants who came and stole land from the native population.

I believe we need to recognize the ways in which all Americans have unequally benefited from and been harmed by having the foundation of this country built on slave labor. It’s an important conversation for us to have. I daresay the reasons why it’s so difficult to have this conversation has something to do with us white Americans knowing that we are still benefiting from all that has occurred before, during and since slavery.

Thanks, Lacey Police

Interesting that for the first time in my life of almost 85 years, I have been victimized!

My 20-speed bike , locked in rack at a public place, was stolen, in broad daylight, at 8 a.m.

Many thanks to the Lacey Police Department and our retirement community security service for rapid action. Multiple follow-ups within 72 hours. The Lacey Police called and told me, “We are hot on the trail of your bike. Haven’t found it yet, but we have apprehended the thief, he has confessed to the theft of your bike, another bike and multiple other things.”

Thanks, Lacey Police Department. Thanks, Security.