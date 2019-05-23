Letters to the editor for May 25

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Volunteer in Olympia?

I have been actively researching volunteer opportunities in Olympia. When I go online to the many agencies requesting volunteers, I fill out their little online questionnaire yet never hear from them. My only assumption is that they quite possibly need a volunteer to handle their volunteers.

I am sure that I am not the only one who has encountered this issue. There is a tremendous need for people to help in our community. I just wish that these agencies would work harder at organizing the assets that are available to them. There are community members out there who want to help -- just reply to your emails.

How to prevent the unexpected

The “Heartbeat Abortion Law” is currently being considered while the whole of America has conveniently forgotten about the morning after pill, that controversial contraceptive that so many people were up in arms about over 10 years ago -- that pill that one can swallow within five days after intimate activity (although it is over 90 percent effective when taken within the first three days after physical intimacy).

Also if you are one of the teeming masses that are living at or below poverty level, it’s free. If you have Washington state medical insurance ( a.k.a. Molina,) a pharmacy will fill that script for whoever might need it.

So why is the local paper stating that in the future women will have to drive so many miles to receive attention? Is it because Plan B isn’t available in the South? It’s plausible, knowing that their poverty level is at an even higher percentage than ours is in the Pacific Northwest.

Plan B helps the unprepared and undecided, giving them time to decide if they are ready to become a mother. When this medicine is used as directed, it prevents pregnancy from occurring. It is not abortion, like the previous pill made available, RU-486.

What amazes me is how many people don’t know this fact or use this method when considering the possibility of accidental pregnancy.

Although I am completely pro-life, in this instance I find it fitting that my beliefs and the biology line up so well.