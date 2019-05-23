Letters to the editor for May 26

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Ironic justice

My cultural literacy includes “When the hens come home to roost.” Justice is catching up with Mr. T.

As the record holder of most litigious business person in the world, President Trump has always had the “best” lawyers and the “smartest” lawyers. They always used laws to get their way. When in doubt, sue. Those best and smartest high-priced lawyers abused and exploited weak links in our legal system. They enabled Mr. T to bully everyone in his world.

As president of the United States, he now lives in the world of checks and balances. His inexperience in this area is evident. Running a company is not the same as running a country. We are a country of laws. We depend on our laws to protect us. We depend on our laws to provide justice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We would rather live under the rule of law than under the thumb of an autocrat. Some places in the world tolerate autocrats, but those people have few choices. In America, we have choices. We are guaranteed those choices in the Constitution of the United States of America.

Now, even the “best” and “smartest” lawyers cannot save Mr. T from himself. His lifetime of exploiting the laws that allowed him to get away with it have caught up with him. We are, after all, a nation of laws.

What exactly are we remembering on Memorial Day?

Is getting the deal on that new mattress or recliner, eating that first fire-roasted hot dog or working on your first layer of beach tan honoring those who’ve lost or given lives so you could do so?

We have these days called Memorial, Independence and Veteran’s Day (and Armed Forces and Patriot Day) set aside for remembrance of who we are and what we’re willing to fight and die for as “one nation under God.”

Like every organized group in time and history, we have raised up armed forces and fighters willing to defend our established control of land, property, people, resources and rights we’ve gathered and determined as “ours.” Every group, tribe, village, community, state or country will, at one time or another, decide it desires or deserves what another has determined is “theirs.” Therefore we all have these forces to both defend “ours” and to attempt to take from others what is “theirs.”

As we move into the season of remembering who we are and what we’re willing to fight and die for, may we stop and consider those who’ve chosen to be among the defenders and guards of all we daily take for granted. May we stop and consider that we are neither owed nor deserving of these things but like every other people group in history, we’ve fought for them and we will inevitably have to fight to keep them.

That bargain recliner comes at a high cost after all.