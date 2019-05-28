Letters to the editor for May 30

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

It can happen here

We look with shock and apprehension at the states taking away women’s rights to adequate health care and reproductive rights.

The only thing stopping our state from going the way of Alabama is a Democrat majority. Washington Republicans sponsored 2017-2018 anti-abortion bill HB 1002 concerning public funds for elective abortions and the 2019 HB 2154 abolishing abortion.

When the GOP had the majority in the Washington state Senate, they prevented women’s rights bills such as 2015-2016 bill SB 5745 concerning health plan coverage of reproductive health care from leaving the committee for a vote.

Republicans voted no on 2017-2018 HB 1506 on gender pay equity, SB 6219 on reproductive parity, and HB 1523 on health plans’ preventive services.

These are a few examples of why your vote matters.

Generation HOPE

“Humans On Planet Earth” — that is what HOPE means.

The Declaration of Independence states “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal and that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

God created heaven and earth, man and woman, Adam and Eve. This means we are all from the same heritage.

True, our ancestors may have come from different countries but we are all Humans On Plant Earth. Therefore, there is no reason for segregation, racism or hate. So stop it right now!

All the people living in America are just Americans — not Asian Americans, African Americans or anything else. Just American people on planet Earth.

We all have have equal rights, obligations and responsibilities to each other, our families and our country.

America is a country of diversity so accept it and embrace it and help each other! This means we need to concentrate on being role models always. Just do what’s right!

We must squash corruption, dishonesty, immorality and irresponsibility that is currently running rampant everywhere. Role models can do that. Join the Role Model Crusade.