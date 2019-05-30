Letters to the editor for May 31

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

A helpful teenager

I was headed home on May 22 after picking up my pontoon boat from storage at the Thurston County Fairgrounds. It was a short trip but I stupidly did not properly secure the boat trailer to the hitch on the back of my SUV. In a bump in the road, the boat trailer came loose from the hitch and slid into the back of the car.

I pulled over, said a few nasty words when I saw the damage to the back of the SUV, and was able to separate the boat trailer from the car.

A young man stopped his car behind the boat trailer, wearing a Timberline High School sweatshirt, and asked if he could be of help. The boat trailer was too heavy for me to lift and re-attach to the car hitch. He not only helped me lift and properly secure the trailer to the hitch, he also reached under the car and re-attached the trailer lights which had broke loose in the accident.

I thanked him profusely and asked his name. I believe he said Brandon.

When it seems the only news we hear today about our teenagers is negative, I not only want to thank Brandon again, I want to thank the vast percentage of our young adults who are always there doing the right thing for the right reasons.

We are now a sanctuary state

Thank you, thank you to Gov. Inslee for signing the Immigrant Sanctuary law, and to all of our legislators who supported it.

It is very disruptive to our economy as well as unfair to those who have harvested our food and seafood and done other important jobs to have them suddenly disappear into the claws of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). No one in this state should be aiding ICE’s deportation machine.

I was also very pleased to read recently that Boeing Field in Seattle will no longer allow its facilities to be used for deportation flights taking our immigrant neighbors and friends to countries they haven’t seen in decades.

People picked up by ICE here are usually taken first to the Tacoma Detention Center. Our attorney general has a suit pending against this private facility because they are not paying their workers (detainees, not criminals) at least minimum wage. The current wage is $1/day! Our imprisoned immigrants leave American citizen families destitute, needing their income.

We white folks are all descended from immigrants, mostly from Europe. My mother’s mother came from The Netherlands. Back a little farther, one of my father’s ancestors came from Italy. Beyond that, I’m a mixture of European ancestors. I can’t claim any native American blood, but I am safely a citizen. I love this country and want to stay here, but so do our more recent immigrants. Let’s protect them with our new sanctuary policy.