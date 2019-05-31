Letters to the editor for June 1

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

May is Older American Month

Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads our nation’s observance of Older Americans Month. The 2019 theme, “Connect, Create, Contribute,” encourages older adults and their communities to:

Connect with friends, family, and services that support participation.

Create by engaging in activities that promote learning, health, and personal enrichment.

Contribute time, talent, and life experience to benefit others.

Communities that encourage the contributions of older adults are stronger. By engaging and supporting all community members, we recognize that older adults play a key role in the vitality of our neighborhoods, networks, and lives.

While raising families and building careers, older Americans also gave back to their communities in a variety of ways. In their lifetimes, times have changed, and they continue to volunteer and serve their neighborhoods in their own ways. Whether they mentored a child, volunteered at a soup kitchen or served their country, each one deserves recognition for their commitment.

For more information or free help with your loved one, contact the Thurston County Area Agency on Aging at 360-664-3162 or stop by 2404 Heritage Court SW, Suite A, Olympia.

Sanctuary state is wrong

How utterly disappointing and a very sad day to say the least that Washington state has decided to break the law regarding illegal aliens and immigrants. Notice the word Illegal.

Gov. Inslee, you are not doing right. Which is no surprise.

Yay for President Trump, who is trying to do right and is being blocked at every turn by the Democrats and the RINOs.