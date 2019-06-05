Letters to the editor for June 7

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Pelosi’s predicament

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is faced with the choice: “To impeach or not to impeach.” With the Mueller Report revealing at least 10 attempts by the President to obstruct justice, the choice would not be a difficult one were this “the best of all possible worlds” (to borrow a line from “Candide”).

But this is not the best of all possible worlds. Because, even if the House of Representatives vote for impeachment, Trump knows that his Republican Senators will provide a shield for him. And begin a purge? Joseph Stalin ruled by spreading fear and by purge — Stalin’s weapons of choice! Are we about to witness something like Stalinism take root in America?

For Pelosi and the Democratic Party to do nothing would only embolden Trump more. It would announce to our allies and to the world that, under Trump, the Rule of Law can no longer be enforced; that essentially we are a lawless state.

With the Senate Republicans affording Trump protection from the Rule of Law, the current state of affairs will likely remain with Trump continuing to take his cue from (English) King Edward the VII, who revealed his methods of rule when he said, “To make the blind see I throw dust in their eyes” (“Ulysses” by James Joyce).

In my opinion, impeachment must be tried even if it is blocked by Republicans. Even if the value of the Rule of Law in this country is not decided until November 2020 when American voters decide.

Gratitude for Local Climate Action

On behalf of the Thurston Climate Action Team (TCAT) and the Olympia Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), I would like to thank the community for supporting the Fourth Annual South Sound Climate Action Convention held at Olympia High School on April 13.

Presenters were excellent, attendance was high, and the overall mood was enthusiastic and hopeful. Climate Action Groups formed at the convention will continue meeting to take action on the climate crisis. Information about them can be found at www.thurstonclimateaction.org/climate-action-groups/

Another thank you is in order: Congressman Denny Heck recently cosponsored the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763 – the first member of Congress from the Washington delegation to do so. Congressman Heck spoke to CCL members at the convention, to announce his enthusiastic endorsement of the bill and to thank CCL for our work in advancing a bipartisan, revenue-neutral climate solution.

HR 763, if passed, will drive down the country’s carbon pollution by 40 percent. At the same time, it will create 2.1 million new jobs in the clean energy field.

A majority of Americans support Congress taking action on the climate crisis – it is too important an issue to get caught up in partisan politics. It is encouraging to know that we at the local level are building momentum for solving the climate crisis. And that our local Congressman is with us is especially heartening!