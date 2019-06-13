Letters to the editor for June 15

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Lacey should say no to more fast-food restaurants

Please, please stop bringing more fast/fat food restaurants to Lacey.

Fast is another way of saying fat, because it is going to land on your gut, tush, wherever it lands on one’s body, including heart disease.

How about getting Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s to our community? Those of us who care what we ingest currently make the trip to either.

Why no solar panels on those warehouse roofs?

Drive through Hawks Prairie, and you will see new commercial construction everywhere and more to come.

Flat roofs, no trees to keep the sun off, billions of square feet that are perfect for solar application.

Solar energy even here in the Pacific Northwest, even here in Thurston County, is our small way to locally combat global warming.

Let’s get it right! Planners/architects/builders, your children and grandchildren deserve clean energy. It’s up to all of us to leave them this legacy.