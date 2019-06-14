Letters to the editor for June 16

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

A Father’s Day reading pledge

Every Father’s Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the kind of father we are and the kind of father we want to be. I am making a reading pledge to myself and my children, and I challenge other fathers to make the same.

Despite the fact that by age 3, virtually 85 percent of the brain’s core structure is formed, the majority of our attention and financial investments are made in K-12 education, which begins at 5. That is why it is necessary for fathers, and all parents, to participate in reading with their children and advocate greater investments in early learning.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children who read 20 minutes a day at home are likely to score better than 90 percent of their peers, while reading 5 minutes a day is likely to help them score better than 50 percent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The effects of early education and reading programs doesn’t end with kindergarten; it resonates for a lifetime. Adults who had some form of pre-kindergarten learning and education earn up to 25 percent higher incomes, are three times more likely to own homes, and over two times less likely to be arrested.

To reduce poverty, improve education, increase economic opportunities in our community, and build stronger families, we need to be advocates for early learning and play active roles in reading with our children. Reading creates priceless memories and opens up countless doors.

This Father’s Day, make the reading pledge to your child and be an advocate for stronger early learning investments.

Weighing public records against sexual harassment

The Washington State Supreme Court must weigh the rights of the public to know what transpires in government, the Public Records Act, against the rights of the state workers to report sexual harassment. A group led by The Associated Press has pushed to force the legislature to release all emails and reports related to sexual harassment.

I believe this will have a chilling effect on anyone that would possibly file a complaint. Their names and information would be shared with the press and the world, and this information would likely follow them for the rest of their careers. In turn this could impact their hirability. I believe this would discourage anyone dealing with sexual harassment from filing a report when sexual harassment occurs.

The Washington Supreme Court should consider what purpose it serves the public to have the names of harassment victims released and what harassment it will help hide if victims are afraid to report.