Letters to the editor for June 19

Thank you, state Legislature!

I’m excited that more climate change solutions and environmental protection measures were enacted by our wonderful state this legislative session. Lawmakers wisely passed SB 5116, which transitions us to 100 percent clean energy (a mixture of solar, wind, existing hydroelectricity, and methane biogas) by 2045.

They also passed bills that would invest in energy-efficient and sustainable building infrastructure and public transportation, and protect marine life like orca whales.

Next year, I encourage our state lawmakers to pass a bill that would tackle and reduce plastic pollution.

Our state sails with flying colors towards meaningful climate action, regardless of federal ineptitude. Rather than focus too much on the largeness of environmental challenges, let’s focus on what positive actions we can take collectively. Being the loving change we wish to see in the world sets a powerful example to those around us. Simple switches like eating more plants, opting for public transportation, recycling and composting what we can radically improves our environmental footprint.

Taking our action beyond our own lives has an even greater reach -- calling, writing and meeting with our legislators. Volunteering with ecological restoration groups and planting trees (even in our backyard!) also contributes to local land-based healing.

Thank you, friends.

Rebecca Canright, Olympia

Who is Gary Edwards?

Who is Gary Edwards? Gary is a former Thurston County Sheriff and current Thurston County Commissioner. I had the pleasure to meet Gary Edwards at the Flag Day Ceremony in Lacey on June 14.

It was not a formal introduction. As I was leaving the ceremony, I observed Gary alone in the parking lot after all of the other dignitaries and folks had left. Gary was picking up a bag of loose garbage that someone had thrown out that was strewn about the parking lot.

Gary typified the old adage that the measure of a man is not what you do when people are watching, but what you do when no one is around.

My hat is off to you Gary Edwardsm and I consider it an honor to have met you.

Harald Jones, Lacey