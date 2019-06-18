Letters to the editor for June 20

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Solving Social Security’s problems

The current problems with the Social Security funds are multifaceted, and lead back to the lack of congressional action on several fronts.

First, the low national minimum wage has not been increased in many years. Social Security income is based on a percentage of the earnings of the workers. It has been said in many sources that the rate of inflation should have pushed the minimum wage rate to at least $20 nationwide.

We also have many “discouraged workers” who are not counted in our unemployment figures. These workers need job training and help getting back on the payroll. Ignoring them does not work.

Second, we must raise or remove the earnings cap on Social Security and Medicare income. Everyone needs to pay the same percentage as the janitor that makes our work life possible by keeping our areas clean.

This does not mean that we must pay the highest workers a huge Social Security payment when they retire. Social Security is meant to give us a decent life after work and keep us out of poverty.

Sadly, by playing with the cost-of-living increases, many people on Social Security are either in poverty or on the brink. With the additional income from the above steps, those currently on Social Security can be lifted out of poverty and there will be money as the next generations retire.

Capital City Marathon is green

On June 5, Becky Chen of Seattle wrote about her disappointment that the Capital City Marathon was not more green — especially that we used styrofoam cups at the pre-race dinner and on the run courses. She is mistaken about the cups.

The CCMA information webpage for runners explains that the cups we used this year — and have used since 2012 — are recyclable cups. Our sponsor, DART Container Corp with a facility in Tumwater, donates over 20,000 cups each year which we use for our marathon training program, our pre-race dinner and on all the race courses.

The used cups from water stops, the pre-race dinner and other activities are returned to DART so that they can be recycled. The webpage provides more information about the cups, including approvals from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration as well as Canadian organizations.

Additionally, our recycling efforts are top of mind in Sylvester Park during marathon weekend. We have a team that does nothing but sort deposited items into recycle, compost and trash containers as appropriate. Also, the swag for marathoners this year was a silicone-type cup that is eco-friendly.

Yes, we can all do more to be more green and the CCMA continues to address this issue.