Letters to the editor for June 27

Capital City Pride parade draws several thousand to downtown Olympia Several thousand spectators lined the streets along Capitol Way for the 2019 Capital City Pride parade Sunday June 23rd as the procession made its way from the Capitol campus to Heritage Park, the site of the weekend festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several thousand spectators lined the streets along Capitol Way for the 2019 Capital City Pride parade Sunday June 23rd as the procession made its way from the Capitol campus to Heritage Park, the site of the weekend festival.

Salvation Army and the Pride Parade

I was saddened to read that the Salvation Army was asked to withdraw from the Gay Pride parade.

I am totally supportive of the the GLTBQ community (my nephew is marrying his spouse this Thursday). I stopped donating to the local branch of the Salvation Army several years ago because of their religious views, so was pleased to see that they were finally supporting our local community this year.

I find it sad that the Army is not being allowed to evolve into a more tolerant organization.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We can’t buy a new history

I see the issue of paying damages to descendants of slaves has once again raised its ridiculous head.

Essentially, it would be a matter of non-slave owners paying non-slaves. Kinda dumb, huh?

No amount of money can compensate for the national disgrace of slavery. We can’t give money to their offspring and consider it a done deal. Trying to atone for something as disgusting as slavery is a lost cause. It was repulsive and needs to remembered forever as such.

Requiring non-slave owners to recompense non-slaves more than a century and a half after the fact is ludicrous and an insult to everybody involved.

I remember when the government offered to reimburse Japanese-Americans for losing their homes and businesses when they were uprooted and placed in detention camps during World War II. I was impressed by the number who told them to keep their money because it didn’t begin to make things right.

We can’t throw money at bigotry in our history to erase it.