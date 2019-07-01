Letters to the editor for July 3

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Biosolids put our orca at risk

Since the threat of Biosolids (organic matter recycled from sewage for use in agriculture) has come to the Yelm area, I have spent much time and energy studying the ramifications of this practice on our environment.

I just finished reading the saddest article about Tahlequah, an endangered South Puget Sound resident orca whale whose calf died and she carried it on her head for 17 days while covering more than 1,000 miles, showing the world her pain and loss. Orcas are dying, as are salmon and many other species of marine life. Some researchers believe this in large part due to the lethal toxicity of Biosolids rampant in our environment.

When Chinook carcasses are examined, they have found as many as 81 drugs detected in their flesh. According to one study, 97,000 pounds of drugs and chemicals could be entering the Puget Sound each year.

How could a government agency hand out large grants to save the Nisqually River salmon, and yet possibly allow a permit for human sludge spread on land where toxic pollutants would undoubtedly end up in the Nisqually River?

Do we make a difference to Tahlequah and the beached dolphins and whales trying to get our attention that we are killing the oceans?

I ask that the Department of Ecology say no to dumping this toxic mix on any land near the Nisqually River and to support a more viable solution, such as thermal decomposition that will transmute this sludge into a product less environmentally harmful.

Re-elect Jessica Bateman

As a former mayor and council member, I continue to care about Olympia city government. That is why I’m supporting Jessica Bateman for the Olympia City Council.

I met Jessica when she was a Planning Commissioner. Her sound judgment there and on the council have served the city well. Jessica has emerged as a leader through her ability to work with the legislature, community, and council to find support for the Home Fund and funding for housing and shelter, and service locations outside of downtown.

Jessica understands what it takes to build a livable, affordable city. She has promoted policies to create sound environmental protections, improvements to the downtown, vital police and fire services, a transportation system that balances the needs of cars with walking and biking facilities, adequately financed utilities, the preservation of important open spaces, and new initiatives for affordable housing.

We are fortunate to have her leadership on council. I encourage you to vote for Jessica Bateman in the August primary.