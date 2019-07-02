Letters to the editor for July 4

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Celebrating Pride and raising the flag

The first documented gay rights organization was founded in 1924. Police raids disbanded it in 1925.

In 1953, President Eisenhower signed an order banning gay people from federal jobs, a ban that remained in effect for 20 years.

In 1969, the famous Stonewall Riots took place in June, serving as a catalyst for the modern gay rights movement. To honor this event, June of each year is officially designated as Pride Month.

Pride celebrates the progress made towards acceptance, equality, and inclusion, and a time to strengthen our resolve to make systemic change.

In Washington, we’ve achieved much — anti-discrimination laws, bullying prevention, the banning of conversion therapy, and the right to marry the person you love. Progress continued this year with the legislature’s passage of new equality laws, including forming a statewide LGBTQ Commission — only the second cabinet-level commission in the nation focused on the needs of the LGBTQ community.

The colors of the flag are symbolic — meant to represent togetherness, regardless of gender, race, age, or sexual orientation.

A recent letter to the editor expressed concern at witnessing the raising of the Pride flag on the Capitol Campus. As a state representative and a member of the LGBTQ community, I was proud to take part in hoisting the flag. The letter serves as a reminder of the work ahead to address the LGTBQ community’s ongoing struggles and the importance of reflection and celebration that is Pride.

Dani Madrone is an excellent choice for Olympia City Council

I first saw who Dani Madrone was last November during the 2018 mid-term elections. She was arguing a point on indigenous rights that challenged me to think differently about the issue. I’d met her years before, but it was that moment, as a narrow, but deeply important democratic victory unfolded across the country, that I saw what makes Dani stand out: her integrity.

Dani has no difficulty fighting for what she believes in with passion. Add to that her incredible attention to details, her knowledge of and familiarity with Olympia’s history, people and politics, and it’s clear why I was so excited when she decided to run for city council. She is able to carry herself with an unflinching integrity amidst difficult and uncomfortable questions.

Dani is uniquely qualified to thrive on the city council. She is willing to have difficult conversations, exactly the kind of person we need as Olympia faces hard questions around climate change, homelessness and what it means to be a community in respectful dialogue with itself. Dani will help lead and shape the conversation that Olympia has with itself in a respectful, passionate and factual way, assuring that all voices are heard in that conversation and that it’s led with both compassion and integrity.

I’m voting for Dani Madrone for Olympia City Council.