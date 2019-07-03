Letters to the editor for July 5

Border Patrol releases video showing detainees in cages inside a detention center in Texas The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages.

Let’s avoid negative campaigning

Recently I participated in the Olympia Pride March as part of a team supporting Mayor Cheryl Selby’s re-election campaign.





Marchers and spectators shared warm feelings about the strength and value of diversity in our community. Everyone I saw was positive, except for a man who chose to march immediately in front of our group. This man carried a negative sign that read “Cheryl Selby only likes wealthy gays.” He menaced our group along the whole parade route. I’m not even sure what he meant. Having been acquainted with Cheryl for 15 years, I know she works hard on behalf of our vulnerable citizens and is supported by people at all income levels.

Ordinarily, I might think this man’s poor behavior should just be ignored. However, in 2017 this same individual was part of a campaign dirty trick when Jeannine Roe was defeated for City Council. Her opponent’s campaign used social media to spread the rumor that Roe was an elitist in the pocket of developers. The idea was false and laughable, except that people who didn’t know Roe were quick to believe it. The truth was that when Jeannine Roe was elected to the council, she’d run in opposition to developers who wanted higher height limits on the isthmus. Either her opponent’s campaign team knew nothing about recent Olympia history, or they knew the truth and chose to slander an opponent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you read or hear a negative campaign message this season, please check the facts.

Stand up and protect children at the border

Stand up now and together say no more! We must protect children under the care of the United States government in detention centers.

This is plainly child abuse as defined by federal law: “Any recent act or failure to act on the part of a parent or caretaker which results in death, serious physical or emotional harm, sexual abuse or exploitation,” and/or “an act or failure to act which presents an imminent risk of serious harm.” Children subjected to the conditions in detention centers fall squarely under both definitions. The U.S. government is the perpetrator. This treatment is intolerable. The actions are unconscionable and inexcusable.

Only weak ineffective leaders stoop to using children as pawns for political posturing.

President Trump said: “Children are no longer separated from their parents at the border.” An outright lie!

Mark Morgan, currently “acting” (unconfirmed) ICE Director, vying to take over Customs & Border Protection, decried the use of the term “cages” — calling it merely a Democratic talking point. “They’re not cages; they’re actually really nice facilities.”

In what alternate universe does Mr. Morgan reside? The pictures tell the story! Infants and young children housed in deplorable conditions unfit for dogs, let alone for frightened, unprotected children separated from their parent(s) or family members.

Regardless of political party alliance, Americans tell Congress now (both houses) they must hold this administration responsible and accountable for the atrocities they continue to inflict on these children.