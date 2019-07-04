Letters to the editor for July 6

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Gratitude for quality theater

“The Man of La Mancha” is on stage at Harlequin Productions right now. The five-time Tony award winner was the very best that I believe has ever been performed on a stage in Olympia.

The sets were incredible, the large cast magnificent; there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience as we stood as one body to congratulate the players.

Thank you for bringing such quality for all of Thurston County to see.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lakefair fireworks need an adjustment

Lakefair is almost here, and that means another big firework display over Capitol Lake. I’ve enjoyed this event many times over the years and have fond memories of those special summer nights. And that is why I almost hate to bring up the issue of pollution from the fireworks.

Fireworks use all kinds of toxic to highly toxic chemicals to produce not just the explosions, but especially all the various colors. Green is the worst, which releases barium upon combustion, but most colors have something bad. Then all of this chemical residue is deposited into Capitol Lake, polluting the water. Although the quantities may be annually insignificant, it adds up over time.

Plus, there is the solid waste of paper, plastic and fuses that make up the body of the fireworks. I bet the total accumulation of debris from the Lakefair display would fill many 30-gallon garbage cans. However, this stuff can be dealt with by just gathering it up from the surface (it floats), unlike the burnt chemicals which dissolve into the water.

Now, I know a lot of people are going to be upset with this analysis, but that doesn’t make it wrong. It’s not fake news, it’s simple science. What’s needed to fix things is to find a new venue.

I would suggest the Port’s yarding area where everything would fall upon an impervious surface with stormwater treatment capabilities that could afford easy cleanup and containment. Plus, this location would give more and better viewing opportunities.