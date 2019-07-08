Letters to the editor for July 7

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

‘Man of La Mancha’ is great theater in our own backyard

Go see “Man of La Mancha” at the Harlequin. It is a wonderful production.

My sister (a former music teacher of 30+ years) and I went June 27 and I still have “To Dream the Impossible Dream” running through my head. She had seen a production at the 5th Avenue in Seattle years ago and thought this was at least as good.

The singing is marvelous, the limited set is managed with great imagination, the special effects (especially the horses) are delightful. One cast member is deaf and efficiently uses signs and expressions to convey meaning. At the end, all sing and sign the final rendition of “Dream...” for a powerful, emotional finale.

You don’t need to go to Seattle for an outstanding Broadway musical.

Reflections on the Democratic Presidential Debates

After watching the two parts of the Democratic Presidential Debates, I feel almost at a loss for words — simply because the stage was so packed with candidates.

There were some memorable moments that stood out, such as Kamala Harris calling out Joe Biden about his opposition to busing, Jay Inslee naming Donald Trump as the planet’s biggest threat, and Eric Swalwell’s “passing the torch.”

However, almost everything else that was said sounded like repetitions of the exact same sentiment. No candidate was given enough air time to go into much depth about their logic behind their claims, or at least not more than one. Some did give personal testimonies about their beliefs, but not every candidate was given the opportunity to do so, be it due to time constraints or being questioned by another candidate.

Would this mean that in the future there should be more debates with less people? Less people allowed to run for the presidency in general? How would the government even go about regulating something such as the former?

It seems that the biggest takeaway from the Democratic Presidential Debates is that there is a lot of research to be done on these candidates, their ethics and specific attitudes on issues that most of the candidates seem to be in agreement about. This was also a reminder to pay attention to the polls and who has the best shot of going up against Donald Trump in 2020.