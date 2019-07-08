Letters to the editor for July 10

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

President Trump’s private prisons

Jay Ambrose’s commentary on the editorial page of The Olympian on June 22 deserves rebuttal. He blames the Democrats for cruelty at the border prisons because they are reticent to keep pouring more money into Trump’s policy of family separation and imprisonment of Central American refugees seeking asylum in the United States.

Democrats have recently approved more money for the care of the imprisoned children, knowing that it just facilitates this immoral policy. It’s a Catch-22 for people who care.

Private prisons have government-promised quotas to be sure they are full enough to make a good profit. When women from my church picketed the Tacoma detention center, a large private prison for immigrants, we welcomed into our big tarp a young African-American woman who was crying as she came out after visiting her husband, an Italian man here on business who had overstayed his visa by two days when they attempted to cross into Canada for more business.

The legal penalty for an overstay of less than 180 days is being restricted as to where he can apply for another US visa. However, this man was handcuffed and hauled down to the Tacoma detention center. His wife drove down and had been trying to get information on how to get him out, unsuccessfully, until she had run out of money for hotels and was sleeping in her car. We offered her a chair, sympathetic listeners and lots of tissues.

We were appalled!

Change is hard on seniors

Change is an inevitable part of our culture. As a 71-year-old man, I’ve come to accept and navigate my way through the flurry of electronic devices and their uses.

Unfortunately, I am at a stage in my life where I don’t require or need the constant smart phone / computer updates that supposedly inform me of the latest sales and bargains. I certainly don’t need all the apps that pitch me to use their services and products. That’s why I don’t own a smartphone.

As a reader of the Olympian, I shop for groceries based upon the ads, ads which are now calling for me to go digital and use an app at my favorite grocer. If I don’t, I lose out on several sale items. Basically, I’m being told to purchase a smart phone, use their app and open up my life to systems that are subject to being breached. I refuse to do so with one legitimate complaint.

I feel a sale is a sale and customer is a customer and when I enter a store, I should be able to purchase any product that is on sale at the same price as anyone downloading a digital app. Why should I be penalized for not owning a smart phone and not integrating with their system for buying products? This is discrimination toward “older” senior citizens, simply because we are no longer mainstream shoppers.