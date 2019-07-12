Letters to the editor for July 14

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Support Olympia Historical Society

From its humble beginnings in the 1850s, Olympia has had a rich history as the state capital and as a center for commerce and social activism. The history is filled with colorful characters and events that have shaped the character of the city. The Olympia Historical Society seeks to preserve that past in order to enrich the present and inform the future.

The OHS owns and operates the Bigelow House Museum at 918 Glass Ave., the oldest remaining residence in Olympia. The organization sponsors an annual historical home tour, along with lectures, panel discussions, and walking tours of the city. It also maintains a website with extensive historical information, and collects and preserves historical artifacts.

You can support OHS/BHM’s important work by becoming a member. Members receive quarterly e-mail newsletters and copies of the Thurston County Historical Journal available at the museum. Membership applications are available at olympiahistory.org. In addition, financial contributions may be made to OHS/BHM either directly or through the state combined fund drive.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Madrone invested in Olympia’s future

In 2011, I had the opportunity to meet and work with one of our young, energetic, community leaders, Dani Madrone, candidate for Olympia City Council. What first brought us together was our common interest in local farms and farmland conservation. Dani impressed me then with her ability to build relationships among people with diverse interests and approaches to problem solving. Her decade of experience as an organizer in our community will be of value to service on the Olympia City Council.

Dani believes that local government has a role in bringing people together around difficult and divisive issues. This summer, I spent a few hours going door-to-door with Dani as she introduced herself as a candidate. I was impressed with her ability to deeply and respectfully listen to the people we met. She was not simply handing out campaign information; she was hearing what is on the minds of our neighbors. This is a leadership skill Dani will bring to the council as she helps shape our future conversations as a community.

Dani is invested in Olympia’s future and will support evidence-based decisions on issues ranging from homelessness and housing to climate change and the environment.

I’m voting for Dani Madrone for Olympia City Council.