Letters to the editor for July 19

Rare prairie at center of battle between industry and nature NorthPoint Development wants to build a logistics site at Maytown property in Thurston County. Friends of Rocky Prairie are fighting to keep the parcel owned by the Port of Tacoma undeveloped. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NorthPoint Development wants to build a logistics site at Maytown property in Thurston County. Friends of Rocky Prairie are fighting to keep the parcel owned by the Port of Tacoma undeveloped.

What will we lose?

An Olympian article of July 8 reported on a Maytown development for warehouses; in my opinion, this is a bad idea for a number of reasons:

1. $24 million sounds like a lot of money generated from the sale, but if four-lane roads are needed to service the property, they cost $8-10 million per mile to build (American Road and Transportation Builders Association). This cost does not include other infrastructure that may be required. $24 million will disappear quickly. Will taxpayers cover these costs?

2. Anyone driving the I-5 Corridor lately knows that we are reaching a tipping point for the carrying capacity. Do we need more semi-trucks with their accompanying pollution? And can we develop without impact to the local residents, human and non-human, within this already known sensitive area near a state park?

3. In the last 40 years, according to the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S. has lost 1 billion birds, mostly due to habitat loss and destruction. Can we afford to lose more habitat to warehouse space?

4. Recent scientific reports show that planting trees may help fight climate change. Do we really need to remove more trees from the landscape?

These types of decisions are a direct reflection of our values and what we view as important. It is time to be more far-sighted regarding our community’s quality of life.

Emergency responders rock!

I’d like to give a big shout out to the men and women of West Thurston Regional Fire Authority on Littlerock Road. They spent over two hours with our non-profit group Guide Dogs for the Blind, acclimating our service-dogs-in-training to the station’s vehicles, equipment, and personnel. The training and exposure will be invaluable to these dogs and the blind people they support.

Captain Lanette Dyer’s team of Lt. Joel Swecker, firefighters Thomas Trott and Julia Jokela, and volunteer Susan Giordano all made the day fun and educational.

We all know emergency responders are dedicated to saving human lives, but we learned today that they are also skilled and prepared to provide life-saving services to the animals they encounter in the course of their work. I’m proud to have met them and of the work they do for our community!