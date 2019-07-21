Letters to the editor for July 21

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Bateman has the right stuff

Jessica Bateman must continue as our Olympia City Council member. She has shown over her tenure that she is in the right place at the right time.

One thing I noticed from her first year: She listens intently and when she weighs in, what she offers is critical thinking and leadership. Leadership based on listening to the facts, her city colleagues, and the community. She’s been accessible to the Strengthening Sanctuary group on issues that assure a safer community for immigrant families.

Governance is tough work. Jessica takes in facts and opinions about how systems work; what gaps exist; how to increase coordination and strengthen partnerships across jurisdictions; where actions incremental or bold can be advanced. That eye to regional solutions will help create more effective responses on big issues like homelessness, climate mitigation strategies, and economic health.

Her persistent attention is focused on creating solutions to our communities’ biggest challenges and her background in health care policy is an asset we need on council. Her experience as a community organizer, policy maker, and person of action makes her well-suited for her role on council. Jessica was born to do public policy.

Please give Jessica Bateman your vote.

Autocratic rule

Much has been written about our 45th President by psychiatrists, psychologists, and other highly educated people who diagnose him as being a sociopath and a narcissist. Perhaps you should read what the experts are revealing and observe the president’s behavior for yourselves. Perhaps you will see as I have: a sadist at work and play.

Sadists do not think and act after first sifting through all the evidence, then weighing out inductively and deductively the choices of action with aim of achieving the greatest good.To the contrary, sadists are driven by their need to inflict hurt and pain, which brings me to the president’s actions.

This is still a young country; not as old as Troy was when Troy met destruction. Troy was roughly 350 years old, its people living peaceful, productive lives when, as recorded by Homer in the Iliad, a force of angry Greeks avenged the abduction of a Greek queen by a Trojan prince, and burned Troy, destroying it and its people forever.

While the threat to Troy came from beyond its borders, the threat to the United States comes from within: from the impulsive wiles of a narcissistic man; a man of frightening power. While Republicans are lulled to sleep by his voice, Democrats under Nancy Pelosi are content to simply ‘wait for Godot’: He will save us when He comes!

But what if He doesn’t? What then do we face? Autocratic one-man rule? That is my worst fear and why I write this letter.