Letters to the editor for July 24

What do Americans stand for?

Yet again, Donald Trump tells us who he is with his racist tweets telling four liberal House members to go back to the countries they came from. Ironically, three of the four were born in America.

Still, those who care about racism knew Trump was a racist long before this latest tweet barrage, and those who don’t care will continue to look the other way. To say that Trump is a racist is like saying that Trump is a liar. It is so well-established that we sometimes wonder if it’s news.

There are Americans from both parties (including Americans born elsewhere) who want a President who is neither a racist nor a liar. There are Americans who want a President who thinks before speaking, carefully considers the advice of others, and focuses on fixing issues important to Americans.

Whether we want to admit it or not, we all know what Trump is and he will continue to spew racist tweets and falsehoods as long as he’s in office. The real question is: What do Americans stand for? Do we want government based on lies and hate or do we want government that actually tries to fix problems?

We need to elect leaders that articulate clear programs for addressing complicated issues like affordable health care, secure borders that also provide due process for asylum seekers, and making sure that the earth is still livable for our grandchildren. In 2020, we need to send Donald Trump goose-stepping into the sunset.

Bateman is my choice for Olympia City Council

I encourage voters to retain Jessica Bateman on the Olympia City Council. I have worked with Jessica for several years and have seen her produce outstanding results for our community.

I worked most closely with Jessica as a founding member of the Home Fund campaign. A small core group of us recognized the increasing homeless problem and wanted to do something constructive and everlasting. We took the lead of Bellingham and Vancouver, which passed voter-approved sales tax increases to fund housing along with needed support services. Our planning group knew in order for this tool to be approved by the City Council and the voters that we would need a council champion to pave the way.

We enlisted Council Member Bateman where she masterfully marshaled the political strategy on several levels to make the campaign successful. In February of 2018, voters passed the fractional sales tax increase for the Home Fund by 60%.

Under Jessica’s leadership, the city has created a variety of resources including increased shelter capacity, and opening the Plum Street Village. Home Funds have also made it possible for Community Youth Service’s Rosie’s Place to extend its hours and days to be open 24/7 for homeless youth.

Jessica has also leveraged our local funds to attract more state funding to address our homeless problems.

Jessica is a proven leader with the energy and drive to help make Olympia an even better place to work and live.

Join me in supporting Jessica for Olympia City Council.