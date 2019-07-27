Letters to the editor for July 27

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Bateman is the leader Olympia needs now

Jessica Bateman is running for re-election to the Olympia City Council and she has our wholehearted support.

We got to know her working on the Home Fund campaign — successfully passed in large part because of her leadership and dedication to action. She understands that this is just a first step toward getting our most vulnerable into supportive housing. The funds are already making a difference, but it will take time to resolve this complex issue that in reality has been building for decades.

Jessica has been instrumental in the multifaceted approach the city has taken to deal with downtown problems, including the Downtown Ambassadors and Clean Team program, expanding downtown walking patrol, the Crisis Response Unit, and the Familiar Faces program.

Jessica understands the complex actions needed to support city vitality and sustainability including residential opportunities throughout the city, growing business and retail, as well as arts and cultural activities.

She is smart and skilled in engaging people and shaping actions to deal with tough issues facing the city. Vote for Jessica Bateman, who is tireless in her dedication to making our city a place to live and work.

To restore democracy, we need immigrants

By dictate and not law our President and administration create a climate of fear and hatred that puts U.S. democracy at risk. With much outside the law there is disrespect and cruelty imposed on our fellow human beings.

Our two major political parties, because of their lust for power, are unwilling to fully challenge this. The Republicans fall right in line behind our President. Democrats had an opportunity to vote for an impeachment inquiry as a way to strongly say no to racism and hate but voted it down, joining Republicans in a vote 332-95.

While Washington Reps. Smith, Jayapal and Larsen voted for impeachment, our Congressman Denny Heck and other Democrats voted against it and are praised by our President for this.

We do not have many politicians who would qualify for a chapter in John Kennedy’s book, “Profiles in Courage,” at a time we most need it. The folk group Emma’s Revolution has a song worth seeing now: So Impeachable.

I am convinced if we are able in the U.S. to restore democracy, it will not be done by either major political party but by immigrants who are the target of hate and fear mongering but who refuse to be cowed and know they are here to stay and will take part in the census that is needed for their community support and political power. Immigrants know how to organize, the importance of persistent resistance and have courage that we need now. We need to stand with them.